iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stake Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of iRhythm Technologies worth $31,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,579,000 after buying an additional 212,976 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $453,790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after buying an additional 420,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after buying an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $176,116,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $137.21 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $1,152,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,585.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $4,788,500. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

