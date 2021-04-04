Iridium (IRD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Iridium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Iridium has traded up 112% against the dollar. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $47,381.67 and $2.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iridium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00074791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.54 or 0.00308654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.12 or 0.00761006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00091098 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028766 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00017213 BTC.

About Iridium

Iridium’s total supply is 20,256,627 tokens. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash

Iridium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iridium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.