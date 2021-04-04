IRISnet (IRIS) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. IRISnet has a market cap of $212.39 million and approximately $22.29 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00306916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00093542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.28 or 0.00749989 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017605 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,011,158,738 coins and its circulating supply is 973,578,590 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

