iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 610.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,950 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.16% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.40. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

