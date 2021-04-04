iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.63% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $79,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,458,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after acquiring an additional 117,881 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,999,000 after acquiring an additional 114,324 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,985,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 592,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 92,954 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

