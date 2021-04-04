iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 21.47% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EMBH stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

