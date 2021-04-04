iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stake Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

