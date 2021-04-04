iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 5.4% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 3.32% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $2,014,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,913,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,214,000. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $223.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

