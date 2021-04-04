iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.74. 29,799,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,649,334. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

