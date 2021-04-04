iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 229.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.99% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $122,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 635.4% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 733,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,622,000 after acquiring an additional 356,845 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $161.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.58. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

