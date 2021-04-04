iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,871. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

