iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4,131.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,199 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $13,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $457,000.

IJK stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.66.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

