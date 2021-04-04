iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1,840.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,059 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.16% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $130.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

