Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $326,973.00

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $997,391.23 and $326,973.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Isiklar Coin

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,935 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

