Italo (XTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,523.62

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a market capitalization of $21,523.62 and $78.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Italo has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00074943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.60 or 0.00307758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00094128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.12 or 0.00755887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028254 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017472 BTC.

Italo’s total supply is 27,755,472 coins and its circulating supply is 17,755,472 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

