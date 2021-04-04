Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is Oaktree Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,907,703 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco accounts for 2.7% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of Itaú Unibanco worth $156,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 2,120,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

