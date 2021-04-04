ITO Utility Token (IUT) Price Down 74.8% Over Last 7 Days

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One ITO Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded down 74.8% against the US dollar. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $269,797.01 and $1.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00318360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00093029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.94 or 0.00770349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00028440 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00016730 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 tokens. ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network . The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog

ITO Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using US dollars.

