ITO Utility Token (IUT) Trading 74.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded down 77.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One ITO Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded down 74.6% against the U.S. dollar. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $269,053.77 and approximately $58.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00074822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00307305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00093111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.54 or 0.00751367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00028266 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017616 BTC.

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 tokens. ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars.

