ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ITT by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

