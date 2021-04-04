IXT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,956.00 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. IXT has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $1,956.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IXT token can now be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IXT has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00053550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.59 or 0.00686073 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

IXT Token Profile

IXT is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

