Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 562 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,810.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $66.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,161.00. 2,940,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,565. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,889.15 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

