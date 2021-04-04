Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 14,923 Shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) by 151.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 76,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000.

BATS EFNL opened at $45.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

