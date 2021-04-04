Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 9,352 Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Zealand Pharma A/S worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.19. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($9.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.90) by ($3.86). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.