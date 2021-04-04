Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 53,439 Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. GEM Realty Capital grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 186.5% in the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 898,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 584,862 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,897,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,264,000. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 216.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 272,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 185,924 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRI shares. Truist lifted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

