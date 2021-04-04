Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) by 308.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.54% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GXTG opened at $48.91 on Friday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11.

