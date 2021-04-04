Jane Street Group LLC Buys 8,856 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 212.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,027 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9,119.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,602 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,925,000 after acquiring an additional 732,674 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,270,000 after acquiring an additional 171,452 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 758,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,616,000 after acquiring an additional 86,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,953,000 after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

NYSE:IDA opened at $100.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.46.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.