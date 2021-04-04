Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,689,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.73. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

