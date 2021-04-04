Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,263 Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.58.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.