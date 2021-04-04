Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 28,617 JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.76% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 646.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

JMOM stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $41.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83.

