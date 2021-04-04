Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 68,349 First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.91% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FID opened at $17.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87.

