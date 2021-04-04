Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.18% of ProShares UltraShort Silver worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZSL. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,547,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 57.0% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 111,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 381.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter.

ZSL opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. ProShares UltraShort Silver has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $34.69.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

