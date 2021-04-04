Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,186 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,020,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,533,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,565 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 509,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. APi Group’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

