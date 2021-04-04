Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.05% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXP opened at $29.12 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index). The Index is comprised of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.