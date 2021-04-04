Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) by 210.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.32% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA FLAU opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

