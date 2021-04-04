Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 72,062 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Shares of IMO opened at $25.20 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.1712 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

