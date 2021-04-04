Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 968,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after buying an additional 81,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 114,246 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 476,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 118,813 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $21.33 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.