Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,393 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.70% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 124,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ECON opened at $28.18 on Friday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95.

