Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 156.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.