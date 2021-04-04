Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,663,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $513,000.

Get Yellowstone Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS YSACU opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.