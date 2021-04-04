Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,025 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 238,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN opened at $36.96 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.