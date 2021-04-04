Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,637 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

