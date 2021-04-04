Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of PHYS opened at $13.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

