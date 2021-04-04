Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after buying an additional 801,423 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 159,421 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

