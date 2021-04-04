Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,744 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.16 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

