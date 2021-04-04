Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCOM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $162,000.

FCOM stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $51.55.

