Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in nCino by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,709 shares during the last quarter. Accenture plc bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,456,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in nCino by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000,000 after purchasing an additional 529,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in nCino by 2,181.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.83. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $1,484,659.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,241.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $3,203,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767 over the last ninety days.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

