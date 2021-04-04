Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 15,140 Shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.94% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 2,650.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJB opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. ProShares Short High Yield has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

