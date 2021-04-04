Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 2,081 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Shares of CW opened at $119.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day moving average is $109.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $81.72 and a 12-month high of $124.72.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 750 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $90,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $109,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,924.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,801 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.