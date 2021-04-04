Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 28,272 Shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) by 186.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.25% of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIH opened at $28.44 on Friday. Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47.

