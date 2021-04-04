Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 40,314 Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) by 230.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,314 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.42% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of FIVA stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $24.20.

